Salt Life co-founder's mugshot released to public

Michael Troy Hutto is a suspect in the death of Lora Grace Duncan of Columbia County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities have released the mugshot of a man accused in the death of an 18-year-old Columbia County woman.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Michael Troy Hutto on Oct. 30 and delivered him to the Duval County Pretrial Detention Facility.

FHP says he is a suspect in the death of Lora Grace Duncan of Columbia County.

According to WPTV in West Palm Beach, Duncan was found shot to death on Oct. 29 at the Hilton Singer Island Oceanfront Resort. Investigators say Duncan was at the hotel for several days.

In photos posted to Twitter by FHP, Hutto was wearing hospital scrubs and non-slip socks when he was taken in handcuffs from the hospital.

🔸FHP Arrests Murder Suspect from South Florida🔸



Great teamwork with Rivera Beach PD to bring this suspect to justice. Michael Troy Hutto was arrested at Baptist South for the recent murder of a teenager in South Florida. Hutto was delivered to Duval County Pre-Trial by FHP. pic.twitter.com/6UsXpipvFW — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 30, 2020