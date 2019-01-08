A sailor based at Naval Station Mayport has been charged with sexual battery, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jessica Wilkerson, 24, was charged with felony sexual battery after an incident that took place between Feb. 18 and Feb. 19, police say.

The arrest report states that she was taken into custody on Tuesday and that alcohol did play a factor in the arrest.

She was granted a $250,000 bond.

Details are slim, but First Coast News has requested additional information about the incident.

