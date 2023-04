He was taken to the hospital Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was stabbed in the head and face during a robbery on Phillips Highway Monday night, police say.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. for an armed robbery.

On arrival, they found a man with stab wounds to the head and face.

Police say the man was on his 30's and riding a bicycle when the suspect approached and robbed him.

The suspect took the man's bike and rode away. They have not been identified.