Jacksonville Sheriff's Office seeking armed robbery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is seeking a man they say is a suspect in an armed robbery.
On Nov. 27, employees at a business in the Regency Square business complex, located at 9500 Regency Square Boulevard, reported a man who came into the business and demanded money.
Police say the man brandished a black semi-automatic handgun on his waistband and threatened to use it.
According to JSO, the man fled the area on a "BMX style" bicycle.
Pictures of the suspect are attached below.
if you have any information, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.