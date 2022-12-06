x
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office seeking armed robbery suspect

A man who was seen riding away from the scene of a robbery in the Regency Square business complex. Police are seeking his identity.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of this man.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is seeking a man they say is a suspect in an armed robbery. 

On Nov. 27, employees at a business in the Regency Square business complex, located at 9500 Regency Square Boulevard, reported a man who came into the business and demanded money. 

Police say the man brandished a black semi-automatic handgun on his waistband and threatened to use it. 

According to JSO, the man fled the area on a "BMX style" bicycle. 

Pictures of the suspect are attached below.

if you have any information, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Police are seeking the identity of the pictured man.

