Jacksonville Sheriff's Office seeking armed robbery suspect

A man who was seen riding away from the scene of a robbery in the Regency Square business complex. Police are seeking his identity.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is seeking a man they say is a suspect in an armed robbery.

On Nov. 27, employees at a business in the Regency Square business complex, located at 9500 Regency Square Boulevard, reported a man who came into the business and demanded money.

Police say the man brandished a black semi-automatic handgun on his waistband and threatened to use it.

According to JSO, the man fled the area on a "BMX style" bicycle.

Pictures of the suspect are attached below.