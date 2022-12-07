Suspect arrested for robbery of Fifth Third Bank in Jacksonville

Michael Adams was arrested in the bank robbery, which happened on Nov. 23. Police say he threatened the teller with a gun.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a bank robbery that happened at the Fifth Third Bank in the 14400 block of Beach Boulevard on Nov. 23, according to a release.

Michael Carl Adams, 32, was arrested last Thursday on armed robbery charges, police said.

Employees told police at the time of the robbery that a man had entered the bank and approached the teller, giving them a note demanding money. The note said he had a weapon, but the teller could not see for sure if he had one.

The teller gave the money over "out of fear" and handed money over, police said.