Suspect arrested for robbery of Fifth Third Bank in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a bank robbery that happened at the Fifth Third Bank in the 14400 block of Beach Boulevard on Nov. 23, according to a release.
Michael Carl Adams, 32, was arrested last Thursday on armed robbery charges, police said.
Employees told police at the time of the robbery that a man had entered the bank and approached the teller, giving them a note demanding money. The note said he had a weapon, but the teller could not see for sure if he had one.
The teller gave the money over "out of fear" and handed money over, police said.
At the time, employees gave a description of the suspect and police were later able to arrest him, according to JSO.