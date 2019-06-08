A Circle K convenience store was the target of an armed robber Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at the convenience store behind the Mobil gas station on 11410 Old St. Augustine Road just before 4:30 a.m.

At the scene, an employee told JSO that a man walked into the store with a knife and demanded money from out the cash register.

The employee opened the register and gave the money to the robber in a black bag.

After the money was placed in the bag, the robber demanded the employee to open the safe.

The employee told the robber that he did not have the key to the safe, and the robber ran out of the store in an unknown direction, according to the police report.

The amount of money taken has not been disclosed.