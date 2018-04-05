A man opened fire on drivers on a Georgia highway before turning the gun on himself Friday, according to authorities.

Two people, a 72-year-old man and a 54-year-old man, called 911 and said they were shot as they traveled on Georgia 365 just north of the Howard intersection around noon.

The victims were initially unsure of where the gunshots were coming from, according to Derek Booth of the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

At the same time as the 911 call, deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle traveling in the same area as the reported shooting.

The suspicious vehicle was pulling out of the wood line on the highway as Georgia State Patrol troopers in the area spotted the suspicious vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The suspect then attempted to flee and engaged deputies in a short pursuit before stopping in the median along Ga. 365.

When deputies approached the suspect's vehicle, he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Officials confirmed that the suspect was the only shooter in the incident and no officers were injured or fired their weapons.

"This was an awful situation. Even though there's two victims, yes, we are fortunate. It could have been worse," Hall County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ware said.

The suspect was transported hospital and later died.

Both victims were said to be in satisfactory condition. One was struck in the leg and the other in the hip.

The shootings appeared to be random, authorities said. Other vehicles may have sustained gunfire damage during the incident, according to police. Anyone who finds damage should call 770-536-8812.

