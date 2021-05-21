Road rage incident ends in battery arrest in Flagler County

The victim told deputies that 69-year-old William Markert pushed him three times.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says a road rage incident between a motorcyclist and a driver turned physical and ended with one man being arrested.

Deputies responded to a road rage incident in the area of Pony Express Drive and Ponce Deleon Drive in Palm Coast on Thursday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man on a motorcycle at the intersection of Belle Terre Parkway and Ponce Deleon Drive.

When the victim took his helmet off and he had visible signs of redness and bruising, the sheriff's office said.

The victim told deputies that he was traveling on his motorcycle when he rode past a vehicle traveling in the oncoming direction.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 69-year-old William Markert.

Deputies said Markert raised his hands and yelled out the window, making hand gestures for the motorcyclist to slow down. The victim then stopped and parked his motorcycle behind Markert’s vehicle.

The victim told deputies that Markert exited his vehicle but his car was not parked, which caused the car to continue to roll.

Markert then jumped back in his car and placed the vehicle in park and exited again. He then began moving aggressively towards the victim, according to deputies.

The victim told deputies that Markert pushed him three times before he struck back in self-defense, which is when the physical altercation occurred.

After a brief altercation, the victim left the scene on his motorcycle.

During the investigation, deputies found a video of the altercation that confirmed the victim’s account of the incident and shows Markert as the primary aggressor.

When interviewed by deputies, Markert stated that he was involved in an incident with the victim but it was because the victim was speeding.

Markert also told deputies that the altercation turned physical because he was hit first and was acting in self-defense.

“Incidents like this are easily avoidable by not losing your temper,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Taking action yourself does not stop drivers from driving badly but often escalates the situation. Road rage often leads to is crashes, battery, aggravated assaults, and arrests. I’m glad this situation didn’t escalate to anything worse. If you see someone doing something illegal on the road or driving in an unsafe matter, don’t take it upon yourself to correct the situation, call us and we will take care of it. Don’t engage in road rage!”

Based on the evidence, Markert was arrested for battery and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.