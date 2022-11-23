Riverside death investigation leads to arrest of two men

Ricoh Tru-Love Stinson, 28, and Cameron Stewart, 22, were found in Louisiana.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two suspects were arrested on Monday after a man was killed in Riverside three months prior. Police found the suspects in Louisiana.

On Wednesday, August 17, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported death in the 1200 block of Frederica Place. Officers found a deceased man in his home who was in his 70s. Investigators determined foul play was involved in the mans death.

The victim has not been identified by police.

Officials were able to identify two suspects in the investigation. Ricoh Tru-Love Stinson, 28, and Cameron Stewart, 22, were found in Louisiana. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force assisted JSO in apprehending and extraditing the men back to Jacksonville. Both men are facing charges for 2nd degree murder, armed burglary and grand theft auto, officials said.