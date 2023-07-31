Ring leader in Jacksonville meth operation found not guilty in hit man plot

Dustine Westfall was first sentenced to 25 years on drug charges. Police later connected him to a murder, saying he hired the killer - but the jury disagreed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man accused of hiring a hit man to commit murder was found not guilty late Friday night.

Dustine Westfall, an ex-emergency room nurse previously sentenced to 25 years in prison during a massive drug bust, returned to the courtroom last Monday.

Prosecutors argued that he was the one who hired Justin Williamson, who was sentenced to 40 years for murder and attempted murder after a double shooting in February 2018.

Police believe Michael Christopher Collins was the mark in this case; he was critically injured in the shooting. His girlfriend, Jennifer Embree, was killed during the shooting, likely an unfortunate causality.

After he was connected to the crime, Westfall also faced murder and attempted murder charges, as well as conspiracy to commit murder. But on Friday, the jury returned with a not-guilty verdict on all charges.

The jury deliberated for 6 and a half hours Friday and was unable to come to a conclusion. The judge sent them back into deliberation at 9 p.m., ordering them to reach a verdict.

After an hour and a half more of deliberation, the jury returned with the not-guilty verdict.