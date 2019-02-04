JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old student was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen gun at Ribault High School.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a School Resource Officer at Ribault High School was alerted to a student in possible possession of a gun on campus.

JSO says the officer approached the suspect, Antwan Houston, in the boys bathroom where he was said to be. There, the officer arrested Houston without incident and transported him to the Duval County Jail.

JSO says the weapon, a semiautomatic handgun, was stolen.