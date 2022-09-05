Reward increased to $50,000 in shooting death of father in Jacksonville Beach

Jared Bridegan, 33, was shot and killed in front of his toddler in mid-February, in a wooded area near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)

The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a father of four in Jacksonville Beach is now $50,000, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Jared Bridegan, 33, was shot and killed in front of his toddler in mid-February, in a wooded area near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood.

A few days after his death, First Coast Crime Stoppers announced a reward of $8,000 for information in the case, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms offering up an additional $5,000.

Now, the Crime Stoppers Reward has increased to $50,000.