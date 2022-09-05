x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Reward increased to $50,000 in shooting death of father in Jacksonville Beach

Jared Bridegan, 33, was shot and killed in front of his toddler in mid-February, in a wooded area near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)

The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a father of four in Jacksonville Beach is now $50,000, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Jared Bridegan, 33, was shot and killed in front of his toddler in mid-February, in a wooded area near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood.

A few days after his death, First Coast Crime Stoppers announced a reward of $8,000 for information in the case, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms offering up an additional $5,000.

Now, the Crime Stoppers Reward has increased to $50,000.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who might have been traveling in the area of The Sanctuary neighborhood between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Even people who did not see anything are asked to call, police said, because reports of "seeing nothing" can help establish a timeline of events.

RELATED: Why is the ATF involved in the shooting death of a Jacksonville Beach father?

RELATED: 'I was freaking out:' Surveillance video shows person outside home of Jacksonville Beach widow one week after husband's murder

RELATED: 'I feel that he's with me:' Vigil held for Jared Bridegan with dozens showing up in solidarity