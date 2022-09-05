Reward increased to $50,000 in shooting death of father in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)
The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a father of four in Jacksonville Beach is now $50,000, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.
Jared Bridegan, 33, was shot and killed in front of his toddler in mid-February, in a wooded area near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood.
A few days after his death, First Coast Crime Stoppers announced a reward of $8,000 for information in the case, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms offering up an additional $5,000.
Now, the Crime Stoppers Reward has increased to $50,000.
Investigators want to hear from anyone who might have been traveling in the area of The Sanctuary neighborhood between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Even people who did not see anything are asked to call, police said, because reports of "seeing nothing" can help establish a timeline of events.
