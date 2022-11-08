Reward for information in Baker County 'execution style' murders nearly doubles

"These two victims were brutally murdered, and may have been targeted," Baker County Sheriff Rhoden said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report)

The reward has been raised to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for two Baker County murders.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office says the Sigers family of Macclenny contacted them to pledge an additional $7,000 to the current reward of $8,000 for any information relating to the death of David Sigers, 54, and James Michael Thomas, 49.

Sigers and Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home off of Sawtooth Road in Macclenny, Florida on Aug. 1.

This brings the total reward to $15,000, deputies say.

"These two victims were brutally murdered, and may have been targeted," Baker County Sheriff Rhoden said.

First Coast News spoke to one of the victim’s family who said they believe Sigers was robbed because they heard his guns were missing from his home.