Police have increased the reward from $3,000 to $8,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the July 17 shooting that occurred on the Westside, according to a tweet Sunday by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said that an anonymous donor gave $5,000 to Crime Stoppers as an added reward for this specific case. To be eligible for the reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous when you do this.

Two women were shot while in the driveway of a home located on Woodcrest Road around 9 p.m., police said. One woman was in critical condition at the time of the incident and the other was in stable condition. Police believed the women to be in the 20s or 30s.

Early investigations show that a white-four-door sedan possibly carrying multiple suspects followed the victims to the home before firing multiple shots, according to JSO.

JSO said the suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene right after the shooting. It is unknown if the victims and suspect, or suspects, knew each other, JSO added.

At this time no further information is known and the incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information related to the case can also contact JSO at 630-0500.