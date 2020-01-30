A retired Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer arrested earlier this month for allegedly committing several sex crimes against children pled not guilty on all counts Thursday.

James M. Trejbal, 67, kept his head down the entire time from the time he entered the courtroom. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 27th

Trejbal who retired from JSO in 1999, is facing two counts of capital sexual battery. Florida statute defines that as committing sexual battery against a victim who is below the age of 12.

Trejbal is also facing 11 counts of lewd/lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12, and four counts of lewd/lascivious molestation on a victim ages 12 to 15, according to JSO.

On Dec. 27, 2019, police were notified of possible sexual offenses that reportedly occurred years before. The complainant told police she was aware of two victims, but an investigation revealed additional victims, according to police records. Police said they also identified other recent sexual offenses.

The police report also states incidents occurred from Sept. 13, 2015 to Sept. 12, 2016. However, it didn't specify if these are the only reported incidents.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, Trejbal turned himself into the Police Memorial Building at 501 E. Bay Street. He was arrested and isn't eligible for bond.

JSO believes that its officers identified all possible victims. They ask if you have any information relating to the case, call their non-emergency number at 904-630-0500, or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for up to a $3,000 reward.