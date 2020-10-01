A retired Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer was arrested Thursday for allegedly committing several sex crimes against children, including capital sexual battery, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the investigation identified numerous incidents involving multiple victims over many years.

James M. Trejbal, 67, who retired from JSO in 1999, is facing two counts of capital sexual battery. Florida statute defines that as committing sexual battery against a victim who is below the age of 12.

Trejbal is also facing 11 counts of lewd/lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12, and four counts of lewd/lascivious molestation on a victim ages 12 to 15, according to JSO.

Police said in late December 2019, they were notified of possible sexual offenses that reportedly occurred years prior. During an investigation, police say they identified additional victims and recent sexual offenses.

Trejbal is at the Duval County Jail and isn't eligible for bond. His first court appearance is Friday at 9 a.m.

JSO believes that its officers identified all possible victims. They ask if you have any information relating to the case, call their non-emergency number at 904-630-0500, or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for up to a $3,000 reward.