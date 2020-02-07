Retired JSO homicide detective, ex-wife arrested in 1999 Jacksonville cold case murder

Former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office homicide detective William Baer arrested Thursday in brutal 1999 murder of Saad Kawaf.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police announced the arrest of a former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective in a two-decade cold case -- the murder of Saad Kawaf.

Retired Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer William Baer and his ex wife, Melissa Jo Schafer, now face murder charges in the killing of the convenience store owner in 1999.

It is a case First Coast News featured in its “Unsolved” series in February 2020. On May 17, 1999, Saad Kawaf said goodbye to his wife before walking out the door to head to work. Law enforcement sources say Det. Baer and Schaffer were waiting outside and attacked Kawaf in his driveway.

Saad Kawaf’s wife later told officers she heard a scream and when she opened the door she saw her husband being dragged into the garage while being beaten and stabbed. Mrs. Kawaf says she was then grabbed by a female attacker and dragged back into the home and bound. During the course of her struggle with the female attacker, Mrs. Kawaf bit the woman – a fact that, 20 years later, would provide the key to identifying the attackers. She got a piece of the female attacker’s DNA.

Detectives say the use of genetic genealogy helped lead them to Schaffer and to Baer himself. Sources tell First Coast News back in 1999, Baer had been watching Kawaf's house as part of JSO's intelligence unit because there was suspicion that Saad Kawaf was illegally selling pseudoephedrine at his store and that there was a large amount of money inside the home.

It is unclear if Baer was interviewed during the course of the initial investigation into Kawaf’s murder.

During First Coast News' interview with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office about this case earlier this year, Det. Margo Rhatigan stated that money was taken from inside the home and that was believed to be a possible motive in Kawaf’s killing, but declined to say how much was stolen.

Heather Kayal, Kawaf's niece, released the following statement on behalf of the family.