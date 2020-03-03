JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A retired Jacksonville police officer was sentenced to life in prison after an investigation identified sexual incidents involving multiple young victims over many years, the Sheriff’s Office said.

James Michael Trejbal, 67, pleaded guilty Thursday to sexual battery of a child younger than 12 and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, according to Duval County court records. He also was deemed a sexual predator.

The former K9 officer was arrested Jan. 9 on four counts of sexual battery on a minor and 15 more of lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor, according to jail records. The former officer retired in 1999.

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted in late December of possible sexual offenses from years earlier and began an investigation. As a result, additional victims were discovered as recent sexual offenses were identified.

Some of the offenses were against victims younger than 12 and others up to 15 years old. Two of the rape charges were listed as having custodial authority, but the gender and circumstances were not released.

Read more from our news partners.