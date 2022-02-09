Charles Reddick, a resident at Mirador at River City, told First Coast News that both of his cars were burglarized.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Northside Jacksonville apartment complex was the location of about a dozen car break-ins.

Mirador at River City is home to Charles Reddick. He spent Wednesday evening cleaning up after finding out that both of his luxury vehicles were burglarized.

Reddick owns a Jaguar and Mercedes. He came outside around 1:30 p.m. to find glass shattered near the passenger side door of his Mercedes.

"I came out this afternoon, headed to my church, and when I got out, I noticed my window was shattered," Reddick said. "And so I called the leasing office and they told me to call the police."

Reddick says he felt like the burglars didn't get what they were hoping to steal. He says there was nothing of value in either of his cars.

Now, he says he feels violated, and he has a message for the thieves.

"I don't know that I can really say anything that will make a difference to them because they're criminals, but if I was pressed to say something, I would say the Lord got his eyes on y'all," Reddick said.

Mirador is owned by the Olympus Property. The management team sent this statement acknowledging the crimes:

"We take the community's safety and wellbeing seriously. We encourage any resident who has been a victim of criminal activity to report it to the police, and we will fully cooperate with any investigation."