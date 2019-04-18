The medical examiner has ruled the death of a 71-year-old man involved in a fight at an assisted living facility in St. Augustine as a homicide Thursday afternoon, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the facility on April 9 after a member of the staff found an 84-year-old male resident repeatedly hitting the 71-year-old in the head and face, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said that staff was able to separate the two men, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

He was transferred to another facility, where he later died on April 14, deputies said.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy of the victim and determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma with the manner of death being homicide.

Deputies said that due to the medical needs of the suspect, criminal charges for battery of a person over 65 years of age was sent to the State Attorney's Office for review.

This investigation is ongoing, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Family members of other residents at the center, like Marcel Thomas, expressed their worry for their loved ones following the deadly fight.

"Really I am speaking out for my mom," said Thomas.

Thomas says his mom has lived in the rehab center for two and a half years. He says her experience has never been a positive one, but after this latest incident, she’s ready to leave.

"She said, Marcel, I don’t want to be here, you know that look a mom gives, she’s afraid, I’m trying to get her out of here," Thomas said.

He claims his mom doesn’t get the attention she needs.

"She calls me and then I got to pressure the nursing home to go check on my mom. I’m like my mom is having a seizure please go check on her," he said. "I don’t know if it’s lack of staff but they need to do better, pay more people or something."

In front of the center, they have signs posted showing that they are hiring.

First Coast News spoke with a former employee who worked as a nurse there. She didn't want to be identified, but she told First Coast News she left because she felt outnumbered. She says there is a 30 patient to one nurse ratio, which is legal under state law, .but she felt she couldn’t devote enough attention to her patients there.

The St. Augustine Health and Rehabilitation Center sent First Coast News this statement Thursday night:

The professional staff and caregivers at St. Augustine Health and Rehabilitation Center are deeply saddened by the tragic outcome of an incident at the facility on April 9th. The staff extends its deepest condolences and prayers to the impacted family.

Facility caregivers immediately reacted to a situation and took the appropriate steps to separate the individuals. The facility contacted the St. John’s Sheriff’s Office as well as Fire Rescue to assist. As required by state law, the incident was reported that morning to The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) in Tallahassee. We are cooperating fully with both local law enforcement and AHCA as the incident remains under investigation. Federal health privacy laws restrict us from commenting on any resident, past or present, without the written consent of the resident or his or her responsible party.

The death of a resident is a very emotional time for facility staff. Our caregivers develop true relationships with the residents and families that enter our facility on a daily basis and take seriously their care and wellbeing.

Skilled Nursing Facilities are the most regulated of all health care providers and undergo rigorous surveys throughout the year. Our employees are real people who answered a calling to care for our most frail and elderly population. We stand by the care of the professionals at St. Augustine Health and Rehabilitation Center and extend our prayers to the family and friends of the resident involved in a tragic situation.