The public outcry over gun violence and safety concerns have been heard at city council meetings, and people want to know what's being done to change things.

In Jacksonville's Northside, the crime is so prevalent people don't seem surprised anymore when there's news of more violence. Community leaders who have lived in the area for decades say it was not always like this.

"I have so many pleasant memories of this place because this is where I grew up," said Northside Coalition president Ben Frazier.

Frazier says he loved growing up in Durkeeville on Jacksonville's Northside because everyone knew everyone and the area was thriving.

"I remember mama used to get rock candy from Dixie pharmacy on [the] corner," Frazier said. "Down this street Myrtle Avenue, of course, there were many doctors offices. Back then in the day, people didn't even lock their doors."

But somewhere along the way, something changed. In the place of comradery came crime.

"Prostitution, robberies, and rapes," Frazier lists.

Frazier says the buildings that were once bakeries and grocery stores are no more.

"They don't exist," Frazier said. "It's a food desert."

Lee Harris, pastor of Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church on Myrtle Avenue, says their problems don't stop there.

"The schools, they're neglected," Harris said. "Grocery stores are gone, no shopping available."

This is why they believe the Northside's crime problem, is really an economic one.

"What you have is people that are hungry, people that are looking for jobs, [and] affordable housing," Harris said.

"If you took all the wealth out of Ponte Vedra," said Wells Todd, President of the Jacksonville Progressive Coaltion. "If you denied them jobs and transportation and you go back in ten years, you will find the same condition."

"This is heinous, and we're watching it happen," Frazier said.

Still, Frazier says this is the city he loves, and he won't stop pushing for change until the Northside he sees is the one he remembers.

"What we need is a tremendous Marshall Plan of rehabilitation to rebuild this area once again," Frazier said.

Councilman Reggie Gaffney says he's ready and willing to hear Northside community leaders' ideas.

"What I'm hoping to gather is data and allow each community leader to be able to tell me what some of the basic needs is and we'll bring that back to city hall," Gaffney said.

Part of what Frazier would like to see as it concerns rehabilitation includes having a series of town hall meetings with the city council, an aggressive campaign to cut off the supply of guns on the street, and creating a conflict resolution initiative in schools and neighborhoods.

