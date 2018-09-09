JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Neighbors living in the Cottages at Argyle in Argyle Forest are being allowed to return to their homes after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigated a shooting in the neighborhood Sunday.

JSO tweeted that a person was shot in the 8550 block of Argyle Business Loop and that police were trying to determine if an "armed and dangerous suspect" was still inside the residence. Police evacuated neighbors as a precaution while they investigated.

#JSO is working a person shot in the 8500 block of Argyle Business Loop. It is unknown if the armed and dangerous suspect is inside the residence. Several residences have been evacuated until further notice. Thank you for your patience. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 9, 2018

Police said during a 1:15 p.m. press conference that they got a call about a domestic situation around 5:03 a.m. When they responded, they found a man in his 40s "severely wounded" and transported him to the hospital.

JSO also said that they also found evidence of gunfire and wanted to conduct a more thorough investigation.

JSO called in armored units around noon to help determine if the person of interest was at the residence where the victim was injured.

After they realized the person of interest wasn't home, JSO decided to suspend the investigation and allow residents to return to their homes.

At this time, no other information was released.

