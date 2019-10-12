JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man facing the death penalty for crimes that allegedly occurred at his Southside home cannot have the judge removed from his case.

Russell Tillis, whose home neighbors dubbed a House of Horrors, is accused of killing Joni Lynn Gunter and burying her in his Southside backyard. He's charged with murder, kidnapping and abuse of a dead body.

READ >>> House of Horrors: A look inside the home of accused murderer Russell Tillis

In an opinion issued without argument, the First District Court of Appeal rejected Tillis’ request to disqualify Circuit Judge Mark Borello.

Tills has cycled through numerous attorneys – filing least 8 motions to have them removed.

More recently, he sought to have Judge Mark Borello removed for bias.

The case is set for trial Jan. 13.
2019-1488_petition_74045_e32 | Practice Of Law | Judiciaries
RESPONDENT £ASE NO.d ó90lfr CE J0602 £UE10R£0MMRLMEE_oM rnon/ he9ere fhe Supreme Court of Florida Üìfh a Petit on For A Writ of Prohibitìon to prevent, the Pu spondent circu t Court Ld3e Mark RoreHo, From contln un to exercise ord.sdicHion as trial jode in the crìmihal proceelínjs pencl n3 n3a n.st the PeHtioner,Russell David Tillis, in the Duvu\ County Circuit Court.
Scribd