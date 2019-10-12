JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man facing the death penalty for crimes that allegedly occurred at his Southside home cannot have the judge removed from his case.

Russell Tillis, whose home neighbors dubbed a House of Horrors, is accused of killing Joni Lynn Gunter and burying her in his Southside backyard. He's charged with murder, kidnapping and abuse of a dead body.

In an opinion issued without argument, the First District Court of Appeal rejected Tillis’ request to disqualify Circuit Judge Mark Borello.

Tills has cycled through numerous attorneys – filing least 8 motions to have them removed.

More recently, he sought to have Judge Mark Borello removed for bias.

The case is set for trial Jan. 13.