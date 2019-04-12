A man is dead after being shot multiple times in a Springfield alleyway Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:44 p.m. police received multiple reports of shots fired near East 16th Street and Main Street North.

At the scene, police found a 32-year-old man dead in an alleyway from multiple gunshot wounds. JSO is waiting for the identification of the victim from the medical examiner.

Police are looking for a newer model grey Honda Civic with a Florida license plate in connection with the shooting.

At this time, police are uncertain if an individual exited the vehicle and shot the victim or if a drive-by shooting took place.

Witnesses are currently being interviewed and police are looking for possible surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime stoppers at 1-8-66-845-TIPS.