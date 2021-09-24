BREAKING: Nassau County deputy in life-threatening condition after overnight shooting

Multiple reports suggest that police are gathering near the Callahan First Baptist Church at 45090 Green Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Deputies looking for Patrick McDowell, 52 (PHOTO BELOW)

A deputy with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office has been shot and is in life-threatening condition Friday morning, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office.

The deputy shot is a male, and officials say the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the Callahan area of US 301.

Nassau County deputies are looking for Patrick McDowell, 52, who has been named a suspect in this case.

Deputies say McDowell is at large and considering his alleged role in this investigation, should be considered dangerous.

There are multiple agencies are working this incident. Currently, Route 301 at Mickler Street is blocked off.