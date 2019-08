First Coast News has received several reports of heavy police presence at a Circle K gas station in the Mandarin area on Tuesday morning.

The gas station is located at the corner of Old St. Augustine Road and Oldfield Crossing Drive.

Witnesses tell FCN that the parking lot is shut down and that multiple units are on scene. This information has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

This is a developing story.

Stay with First Coast News as we work to learn more.