Reports: Ed White football standout identified as teenager who was killed in Jacksonville Sunday evening

"JD's life was taken by a senseless act of violence..." reads a fundraiser organized by Rondreka Bronner.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report)

A star football player from Ed White High School has been identified as the teen shot and killed in Jacksonville over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

People close to 17-year-old Jon Dantzler say they are devastated by the loss.

"JD's life was taken by a senseless act of violence..." reads a fundraiser organized by Rondreka Bronner. "We are absolutely devastated by JD's passing and are asking for the community's help."

Draft Diamonds reports that Dantzler was a standout wide receiver on the team. He was ranked among some of the top high school football players in the state.

On Sunday night, Dantzler was reportedly found inside a vehicle with one or more gunshot wounds at a shopping plaza, located at 103rd Street and Ricker Road.

A witness told First Coast News that a vehicle pulled up behind him at Little Caesars and someone got out. The witness said the individual called to him to call 911 because someone had been shot.

"I called 911, and then I went out to the car and seen the young boy in there bleeding, so I tried to, me and another girl, pulled him out of the car and tried to do CPR on him, but he didn't make it," a witness, who did not want to be named, told First Coast News.

Police arrived and found the 17-year-old boy who had been shot. He was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred at a nearby park where several teenagers were hanging out. Three of them drove to the plaza after the shooting before calling for help.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.