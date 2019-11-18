A man is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Monday morning, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they responded to reports of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. in the 10200 block of W. Beaver Street.

When they arrived, police found an adult suffering from one or more gunshot wounds inside a home. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

JSO says there is no suspect information at this time but they're talking with witnesses and canvassing the area.

Police say there were other people inside the residence when the shooting occurred but none were children.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.