A woman is dead following an apartment shooting on the Southside Friday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said they received reports of shots fired around 4:45 p.m. in the 8200 block of West Gate Parkway.

At the apartment complex, police found a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

At this time police are unable to release information about the name of the complex or the identity of the woman.

JSO's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and interviewing possible witnesses.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact JSO at 630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.