Man in serious condition after shooting near Hogan’s Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in serious condition after a shooting near the Hogan’s Creek area Wednesday.
Police say the incident happened near the corner of Barnett and W 6th Streets sometime around 4:30 p.m.
When they arrived, police say they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds laying in the intersection.
JSO says the victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.
