Man in serious condition after shooting near Hogan’s Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in serious condition after a shooting near the Hogan’s Creek area Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened near the corner of Barnett and W 6th Streets sometime around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds laying in the intersection.

JSO says the victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.