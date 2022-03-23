x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man in serious condition after shooting near Hogan’s Creek

Police say the incident happened near the corner of Barnett and W 6th Streets sometime before 5 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in serious condition after a shooting near the Hogan’s Creek area Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened near the corner of Barnett and W 6th Streets sometime around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds laying in the intersection. 

JSO says the victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.

RELATED: Mother of teen killed in drive-by shooting 12 years ago looking for justice for her daughter, other children who have been killed

RELATED: Lake Butler man on the run after fatal shooting, officials say

In Other News

Man in serious condition after shooting near Hogan’s Creek