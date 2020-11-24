x
Man shot in chest in Magnolia Gardens area, expected to be OK

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the chest in the Magnolia Gardens area on Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident happened in the 5000 block of Sunny Acres Drive E around 6:45 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 40s inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper chest. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital but is expected to be OK.

JSO says they are interviewing family members and investigating what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS  

