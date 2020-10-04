JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to recover after being shot in the Lackawanna neighborhood Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sherriff's Office.

At approximately 3:23 a.m., officers responded to 3100 block of Dignan St. in reference to someone being shot. Upon arrival, police located a man individual with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the man, in his fifties, was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time, JSO says they do not have any suspect information.

It's still unclear how many people are involved or whether this incident involves a vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

