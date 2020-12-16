JSO: Man driving stolen car is spotted, crashes vehicle and starts shooting

JSO says a family member of the victim spotted the car and made an attempt to get the person driving to pull over, but they refused.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No injuries being reported after a shooting incident involving a stolen car in the Arlington area Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say at 5:45 a.m. a car was reported stolen from the 3200 block of Justina Road. Later on, shortly after 8 a.m., a family member of the victim observed the stolen car driving westbound on Merrill Road.

JSO says the family member made an attempt to get the person driving the car to pull over, but they refused.

As the driver was attempting to flee, police say they crashed the car into another car at the intersection of Merrill Road and Cesery Boulevard. The person driving the stolen car reportedly ran from the vehicle and while running began shooting.

JSO says the family member who initially attempted to get them to pull over returned fire.

Police say a search of the area was unsuccessful in locating the driver of the stolen car. The family member remained on the scene and JSO says has been very cooperative.

JSO says at this time they do not believe that anyone was struck by gunfire.