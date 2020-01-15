JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person is detained after a fatal shooting in Moncrief that left one man dead Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at around 11 a.m. inside a home in the 5300 block of Dodge Road. Once at the scene, JSO said one man was found dead with several gunshot wounds. One person has been detained and is talking to police, but JSO said it is unclear if the person is a witness or a suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.