Report: St. Johns County teen attacked Jewish man celebrating Sukkot

The case has gained attention on the Nextdoor app with people wondering why the teen hasn’t been charged with a hate crime.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County community is outraged after learning that an attack last year may have involved a racial slur.

That information contained in new court documents about the incident, which investigators say involved several teens.

An arrest warrant for 18-year-old Noah Amato has new information.

Amato will be tried as an adult for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a firearm with no license.

The warrant says he attacked a teen dressed in religious clothing in celebration of a Jewish holiday and used antisemitic language during the assault.

The report says Amato called the victim called a "Jewish f******".

The new document says Amato then pulled a gun and hit the victim in the face. The document goes on to say the weapon discharged, burning the victim.

Amato’s friend allegedly told investigators the event did happen.

Another witness who wasn’t present told investigators Amato confessed and told investigators Amato knew the victim was Jewish.

