Report: Jacksonville middle school student attempted to stab classmate with broken bottle

A minor was arrested at the school Friday. Photos sent by a concerned parents showed a victim bleeding profusely from his head.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reveals new details about a fight that left one student bleeding profusely from his head.

The dispute was due to a "dating related issue," the arresting officer wrote.

Police confirmed that a minor was arrested at the school Friday. The police report says that a 14-year-old girl, who will not be named due to her age, pulled a bottle out of her bag and broke it on the floor. She then used it to assault a classmate.

Photos shared by parents showed the victim's head covered in blood and a trail of blood on the floor. (We have not received permission to share those photos.)

The police report writes that he had "a gash on the upper right side of his head and was bleeding."