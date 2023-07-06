Missing woman, girlfriend arrested, remains found in Jacksonville

Shannon McCarthy, 43, the sister of the missing 32-year-old woman found safe Thursday, is facing charges of written threat to kill. She will appear in court Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sister of the 32-year-old missing Jacksonville woman found safe Thursday was arrested Thursday morning, according to court records.

Shannon McCarthy, 43, is facing charges of written threat to kill.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported Thursday morning they were looking for a missing endangered adult woman last seen on the Westside.

Hailey McCarthy, 32, was last seen by family Saturday afternoon in the Blanding Boulevard and Lakeshore Boulevard area.

Police say McCarthy has autism and sought her whereabouts as they were "in the midst of a separate investigation," according to a news release.

Officers remained at an active crime scene with tape surrounding McCarthy's residence at 5321 Colonial Avenue on Jacksonville's westside Thursday morning.

This comes a day after, on Wednesday, JSO detained one person after human remains were found at a home on the front porch in the 5300 block of Colonial Avenue, investigators say.

Around 3:15 p.m., JSO says officers were in the area following up on a missing person's case when they discovered the remains in an advanced state of decomposition.

Homicide detectives, the Medical Examiner and crime scene investigators responded to the scene.

Officers say they are treating the incident as a death investigation and have not said that foul play is involved, however, they are also not ruling it out.

JSO says officers can't confirm if the remains are related to a missing person's case due to the advanced decomposition.