Report: Investigator found laceration, signs of strangulation on victim of Westside murder

The medical examiner found a laceration on the woman's head and signs of strangulation, an arrest report says.

An arrest report for a man charged with murder last week after reportedly calling police to say he killed someone on the Westside is revealing new information about the crime.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Friday, officers were called to the 8000 block of Wilson Boulevard, where they say 62-year-old Steven Allen McInnis told police he killed someone.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman who was pronounced dead by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The victim has not been identified.

According to an arrest report obtained by First Coast News Wednesday, when officers arrived to the scene, McInnis was loading items into his truck in the driveway. When JSO conducted a sweep of the home, they found what appeared to be fresh blood in the master bedroom on the nightstand, bed and floor, the report says.

The Medical Examiner's Office Investigator arrived on the scene to investigate, the report says. The medical examiner found a laceration on the woman's head and signs of strangulation, according to the report.

The report also lists the weapons used in the crime were "personal weapons (hands/fist/feet/teeth/etc.)."

McInnis was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is currently being held in the Duval County Jail, where he is ineligible for bond, according to jail records.