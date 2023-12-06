Report: Police take drink, fry container as evidence in shooting at Jacksonville McDonald's

Police said Saturday that a customer pistol-whipped an employee, leading another employee to exchange gunfire with the customer.

An arrest report for one of the men accused in a shooting at the McDonald's on University Boulevard West reveals new information about the incident.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Saturday that the initial investigation reveals that a customer was at the drive-thru window and an argument ensued with an employee of the restaurant -- now identified as a woman named Denaesia Pollard.

Police say the argument escalated and the customer -- now identified as Akeem Emmanuel Black -- exited his vehicle and displayed a gun before pistol-whipping Pollard.

A second employee, who remains unidentified, armed himself with a gun and exited the restaurant.

The second employee and customer exchanged gunfire, striking each other. Police say it is unclear who shot first.

Black's arrest report is largely redacted, but shows that he was shot in the right arm during the altercation. There was damage from two bullets on the vehicle's driver's side. Officers found a McDonald's drink that was "covered with blood," and took it into evidence.

They also took a small french fry container and a McDonald's receipt.

Black was taken to the hospital and treated for his gunshot wound. He is facing charges of attempted murder, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.