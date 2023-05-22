New report gives more details in killing of Glynn County woman

A new report gives new details into the killing of Dawn Newbauer. A suspect in the case was arrested on murder charges over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

A report released Monday gives new details in the death of Dawn Newbauer.

A GoFundMe set up by her stepson says Newbauer was 53 years old. He wrote that his stepmother was killed after she closed the restaurant she worked at.

"She was assaulted and then shot, and she passed on at the scene," he wrote.

The report says that Newbauer was found dead in the parking lot of the Retreat Village Shopping Plaza.

She was laying on the back of a car with her head against the back glass, with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Fifty-year-old Ricky Ricardo Easterling was arrested in the case. He has been charged with murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is in custody at the Glynn County Detention Center.