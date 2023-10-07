Report: Missing Jacksonville woman found dead in boyfriend's trunk

Rosemene Decius was reported missing Saturday. Later that day, she was found dead in the car her boyfriend was renting, according to a newly-released report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A newly-released report on the murder of a Jacksonville woman shows that she was found dead in the trunk of her boyfriend's rental car.

Rosemene Decius, 46, was reported missing Saturday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released her picture, asking the community to help find her.

Her daughter became concerned when she did not hear from her mother for a day, the report says. Her employer also said she did not come to work, which was unusual.

Police responded to the home in the 9000 block of Hampton Landing Drive East where Decius lived with a man she was in a relationship with, Pierre Pinard.

The report says police found "a pool of blood" on the bed in the downstairs front bedroom.

Pinard was taken to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office station and interviewed. What he told police is redacted from the police report.

After the interview, police got a warrant to search the Chevy Malibu that Pinard was renting. Decius's body was found in the trunk.

Pinard was arrested on second-degree murder charges.