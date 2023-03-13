Report: Man accused in vehicular homicide of Clay County 23-year-old died of drug overdose

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says Ringer died overnight on January 27 at 4 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in a fiery crash that led to the death of Clay County 23-year-old Gavin Conroy died of a drug overdose, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

A report indicates that Clifford Ringer had alprazolam, cocaine, fentanyl, methadone and methamphetamine in his system.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says Ringer died overnight on January 27 at 4 a.m.

Ringer had been out on bond since just before Thanksgiving.

Gavin Conroy died in August after spending over 100 days in the hospital, where he endured countless surgeries, including the amputation of both his legs. The charges against Ringer were upgraded to vehicular manslaughter at the time of his death.

Ringer had more than 40 traffic citations throughout his life, including DUI charges, labeling him a "habitual offender." His license was suspended on the day in April when he rear-ended Conroy's car, which erupted into flames.

His trial had been delayed indefinitely while the Florida Highway Patrol continued to investigate the crash.