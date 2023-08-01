Report: Kingsland police officer arrested after sending threats to himself

The police officer reported threatening messages to Kingsland PD -- but it was later determined that he himself had sent them, according to a press release.

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland police officer was arrested Tuesday following the completion of an investigation into threatening text messages he had reported to his department. A press release from Chief of Police Rick M. Evans says that the nearly month-long investigation revealed the officer had sent the messages to himself.

Wesley Waldrop told the Kingsland Police Department that he had received "harassing and threatening text messages" on July 6, the release says. Evans says a "very in-depth" investigation began.

The investigation found that Waldrop was sending the messages to himself using a cellphone application -- it took a "tedious process of investigative resources" to come to this conclusion.

Waldrop is charged with falsely reporting a crime and breaking oath of office.