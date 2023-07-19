Report: Former Jacksonville 'firefighter of the year' arrested for sexual assault

An arrest report shows that Vincent Harper, 49, was arrested after he allegedly offered a woman a ride and drove them to his own home, where he raped them.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville firefighter is accused of raping a woman after he offered to give her a ride home, an arrest report shows.

Vincent Harper, 49, was arrested on Sunday on charges of sexual battery. Harper was a firefighter and engineer with the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department. He was named the 2019 firefighter of the year for saving his partner after he was stabbed.

Captain Eric Prosswimmer confirmed he is suspended without pay "pending termination."

The report shows that Harper offered to the victim a ride after they "ran away" from UF Health. (The gender of the victim is redacted.) The victim called someone from Harper's cell phone, who tried to convince them to return to UF Health. The witness on the phone said the victim refused to return to the hospital, but agreed to meet up at the Police Memorial Building in Downtown Jacksonville.

Harper did not take them to the Police Memorial Building, instead driving to his home, the report says.

He took the victim up to his bedroom. What happened next is redacted, but the victim told police this is when Harper raped them.

Harper then dropped the victim off at the Police Memorial Building. An officer drove them back to UF Health, where they reported the sexual battery.

Police were able to identify Harper using caller ID from the victim borrowing his phone. The victim was also able to choose his picture from a photo spread.