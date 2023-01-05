Report: Former Savannah police officer arrested in Clay County for stealing watches

He was terminated from the Savannah Police Department in Oct. 2022.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah police officer was arrested in Clay County and charged with grand theft on New Year's Day, according to deputies and WSAV.

Ernest Ferguson was arrested for shoplifting from Watches Plus in the Orange Park Mall, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.

A report from CCSO says a deputy responded to the store around noon for a report of shoplifting. Deputies say the owner of the store gave a description matching Ferguson’s.

The deputy made contact with Ferguson outside a nearby restaurant in the mall and the store owner identified him, the report says.

Ferguson was arrested and transported to Orange Park Medical Center due to pre-existing injuries to both of his hands, according to the incident report.

He was then taken to the Clay County Jail on a charge of grand theft.