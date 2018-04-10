The arrest report detailing the alleged sexual assault of two women by a former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections officer has been released.

Undersheriff Pat Ivey announced the arrest of 25-year-old Nathan B. McClough on Tuesday, Oct.2. According to the newly released report, one victim told police she had gotten drunk at a party she was throwing for coworkers. After getting sick, she had been put into a shower and into bed by her friends on Sept. 2

She told police she was wearing a shirt and pants when she was put into bed. When she woke up, McClough was allegedly performing oral sex on her. She attempted to get away from him, kicking at him, but he grabbed her pulled her to the edge of the bed and raped her, according to the report.

After McClough left the first victim's room, another victim reported waking up to being sexually assaulted by him. She said she awoke to him touching her inappropriately and had to forcibly stop him and make him leave her bedroom and he left the apartment.

McClough said that he was drunk and according to the report he did not remember what happened. He was charged with one first-degree felony of sexual battery with a victim who was incapacitated, one count of second-degree felony of sexual battery and a first-degree misdemeanor battery.

McClough was a correctional officer with JSO for three years, hired back in 2015. McClough resigned following his arrest.

He has a bond of about $310,000.

Ivey said this marks the sixth JSO employee arrest in 2018 compared to last year's 10 arrests.

