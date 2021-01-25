Jacksonville firefighter lieutenant fired after accusations of unlawful sexual acts with minor

Lt. Renaldo Lampkins was arrested in September after a teenage girl said he pressured her to engage in sex acts and made her touch his penis.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville firefighter lieutenant that was arrested in September after a teenage girl said he pressured her to engage in sex acts, has been fired.

According to an internal JFRD bulletin, Lt. Renaldo Lampkins was formally terminated Friday. He'd been on leave pending termination in November.

Lampkins, 47, faces charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The teenage girl claimed that Lampkins made her touch his penis. He has pleaded not guilty.

JFRD referred all questions to Mayoral Spokesperson Nikki Kimbleton, who sent the following email.

"Lt. Lampkins was suspended and was pending termination for months. On Friday, HR advised JFRD that we were ok to proceed with termination and it was made effective 11/22/2020. We will have Professional Standards get a copy of his personnel file asap. It’s very large and we have to go through it to ensure we don’t share potential patient information so it will likely be tomorrow by the time we have the file.

He was terminated for “ Conduct Unbecoming”, because the charges for which he was arrested constituted felony and misdemeanor offenses involving moral turpitude under the criminal laws of the State of Florida.

On September 23, 2020 he was charged with ATTEMPTED UNLAWFUL SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH CERTAIN MINORS:, Charge Level: Third Degree Felony (F3) coupled with; Charge: Battery, Charge Level: Misdemeanor (M3) – CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR; his actions are considered to be conduct unbecoming and substantially impairs management’s ability to maintain decorum and discipline.

We cannot comment further at this time as this is a personnel issue."

First Coast News has learned that Lampkins had a history of allegations – including fraud, domestic violence, three separate reports of sexual assault.

Tonight at 6, the On Your Side team reports how Renaldo Lampkins was hired despite a failed background check and continued working -- and being promoted -- for nearly two decades, even as he was dogged by more troubling allegations.