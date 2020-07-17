Relief for Georgia family after bond denied for three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery shooting

Family of the 25-year-old says they do not think the men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's death should have received bond to begin with.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Brunswick man’s death is now at the center of calls for change.

While they rejoiced after the three men charged with Ahmaud Arbery’s death were denied bond, some think this is part of the bigger picture of reform in the justice system.

Arbery’s cousin said that this shooting started new conversations about race relations in Southeast Georgia.

“I’ll never get over this feeling every time his birthday pop up, every time a court date pops up,” Smith said.

During Friday’s hearing, Smith described the mixed emotions he’s feeling.

Smith said the shooting death of Arbery has caused some change in the community.

“Before this case you don’t see as much as you see now. You have Ahmaud, the George Floyds and Breonna Taylors and this is going on and on and on,” Smith said.

Smith said they will continue to make their voices heard asking for justice for Arbery.

He said the community must also continue to heal its wounds moving forward.

No trial date is set for Arbery’s accused murderers.

Smith said change can be made in the meantime.

“We are out here protesting, but now we have to build the community.”

“Let’s try to build some unity so we don’t have to come out to the courthouses so we can stop this from continuing,” Smith added.

Attorneys for Arbery’s family said it is difficult to wait for a trial date.

That wait is not as stressful now that all three defendants will be held without bond, the family said.