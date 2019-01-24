Bradford County deputies arrested a registered sexual predator Thursday after he reportedly lured a student into his car and began inappropriately touching the victim.

The victim, described as a juvenile, told the Bradford County Sheriff's Office that Emanuel Hampton III, 64, drove up to them as they walked to school.

The victim told police they got in his car after he asked if they needed a ride.

Once in the vehicle, the victim said Hampton III began touching their hand and inner leg while making comments about the victim's body.

The victim soon got out of the vehicle and called police.

Hampton III has been charged with third-degree sexual battery.

The suspect is listed as a registered sexual predator and has spent time in prison for sexual battery, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Hampton III has sexual battery charges dating as far back as 1981.