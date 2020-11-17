'Red Bandana Bandit' arrested, accused in tri-county armed robberies, Putnam County Sheriff's Office says

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said Noe Cruz Jr. of Keystone Heights was arrested in Bradford County, accused of armed robberies in Putnam, Bradford and Alachua.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of robbing multiple businesses in Putnam, Bradford and Alachua counties while armed and wearing a red bandana has been arrested, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced Tuesday afternoon.

In a joint press conference with the Clay, Bradford and Alachua sheriff's offices, PCSO said Noe Cruz Jr., age 22, of Keystone Heights, was arrested and booked into the Bradford County Jail.

Cruz has multiple warrants in Putnam, Bradford and Alachua counties stemming from a series of five robberies in which he is accused of stealing more than $6,000 from different businesses, Putnam County Sheriff H.D. 'Gator' DeLoach said.

"Throughout the cases, the suspect wore the same type of clothing and the left shoe appeared to be falling apart and was held with electrical tape," DeLoach said. "He also wore a red bandana."

On Oct. 5, the Domino's Pizza in Palatka was robbed, DeLoach said. On Oct. 20, the Interlachen Domino's was robbed. The Interlachen Fast Track located at Main and CR-315 was robbed Oct. 24, DeLoach said.

There were additional robberies in Bradford County, as well as at an adult novelty store in Alachua County, during the same time period, DeLoach said.

PCSO released a "be on the lookout" alert with the suspect's details, including a possible vehicle description, and notified law enforcement in Bradford, Alachua and Clay counties that the suspect may be in their areas.

On Oct. 26, Clay County deputies followed Cruz for an unsecure tag light blocking the view of his tag. Bradford and Alachua county detectives began a 13-day surveillance of Cruz and his vehicle, a green Jeep Cherokee, DeLoach said.

On Nov. 13, Putnam County dispatchers received a call of a suspicious person matching Cruz's description, DeLoach said. Deputies conducting surveillance saw the vehicle at Cruz's Keystone Heights home.

Clay County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant and found evidence of the crimes, including gloves, the shoes Cruz was wearing during the robberies and the guns law enforcement believe were used during the robberies, DeLoach said.

Cruz is being held in the Bradford County Jail on warrants from all three counties, DeLoach said.

Because the crimes occurred in several counties, a statewide prosecutor will be assigned, DeLoach said. The case will likely be tried in Bradford County, the sheriff believes.